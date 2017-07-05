On June 20, at about 8:52 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3100 block of Lincoln Blvd. The victim called the police stating a subject tried to attack him with a pair of scissors. The suspect was located and detained for an investigation. Officers determined the reporting party/victim heard an argument involving the suspect and a female. The suspect yelled at the female and walked away. The victim confronted the suspect and attempted to calm the suspect down. The suspect grabbed the victim by the shirt, pulled out a pair of scissors from his pant pocket and threatened to stab the victim. The victim positively identified the suspect and was desirous of prosecution. Scott Paul Distefano, 50, homeless, was arrested for criminal threats and brandishing a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $ 50,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.