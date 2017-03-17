On March 6, at about 8:05 a.m.

Officers responded to 1619 Santa Monica Blvd. regarding a man waving a knife and not allowing the victim to enter a business. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect to the rear of the building and detained him. Officers determined the suspect had forced his way into the property through a rear door and ransacked an office, taking several items. A building maintenance employee noticed damage to the building and tried to make his way in but the suspect did not allow the employee access and began waving a knife at him in a threatening manner. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail.

Donnie Eugene Akins, 21, from Moreno Valley, was arrested for burglary and criminal threats. Bail was set at $ 50,000.