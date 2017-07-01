On June 21, at about 12:47 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service on the Santa Monica Pier regarding a person down. Officers arrived and saw an open beer can next to the subject. Officers asked the subject to stand up. The subject stood up and fell back to the floor. He displayed symptoms of alcohol intoxication and became agitated towards the officers. Officers placed the subject under arrest. As officers were placing the suspect in the police vehicle, he kicked at one of the officers striking the officer’s face. The officer was not injured. Joe Estrada, 26, homeless, was arrested for public intoxication and battery on a police officer. Bail was set at $20,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law