On June 22, 2017 at about 12:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service in the 700 block of Ozone Avenue regarding a suspicious person walking along the street and trying to open several car doors. The reporting party was monitoring the suspect via his video security system. Officers located the subject in the 600 block of Ozone Avenue and detained him for an investigation. The subject was in possession of multiple gift cards and a phone charger. The suspect admitted to opening several vehicles and removing items without permission. The reporting party positively identified the suspect and officers viewed the surveillance video. Deng Mayeil Weini, 20, homeless, was arrested for possession of stolen property and vehicle tampering. Bail was set at $1,000.

