Four men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder following an early morning shooting the day after Christmas.

The victim was listed as in critical condition Tuesday and was scheduled for a second surgery related to his wounds.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the victim and a witness were walking in the 1200 block of Bay Street at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 when they encountered the four suspects. A verbal argument escalated into a physical fight with the victim and witness attempting to run away from the suspects. At that point, one of the suspects pulled a gun and shot the victim once in the stomach.

Officers responded to the call of shots fired and found the victim on the street along with the witness. Two suspects were also found in the immediate area and arrested on site.

Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez said there’s some indication the victim and suspects knew each other but the details of the incident are still under investigation. However, using information gathered from the scene, officers executed a pair of search warrants Tuesday afternoon and arrested the remaining two suspects at their homes.

Rodriguez said at least two suspects are known to police from prior incidents but said more details will become clear when officers conclude their investigation.

Jeremy Naidoo, Bryan Daniels, James Scott and Myles Woodardwright were all arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Naidoo was previously arrested for drug possession in 2005. Naidoo sued the police department following his arrest alleging police brutality but a jury ruled the use of force, in that case, was justified. Daniels was arrested in 2012 for being under the influence of drugs.