Santa Monica Firefighters rescued a young man who tumbled 30 feet down the side of the bluff at Palisades Park Monday afternoon. Preliminary reports from the fire department said the man was trapped over the steep hillside. Paramedics are now evaluating the man, who appears to be in his 20’s, for injuries.

Firefighters performed a high angle rope rescue to bring him back up to the park near Ocean Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard.

Pictures from the scene showed a dozen firefighters helping with the rescue, as a firetruck supported the cable system to rescue the man.