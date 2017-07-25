On July 13, 2017 at about 2:36 a.m.

While patrolling the area of Ocean Avenue and Colorado Blvd, officers observed a subject sleeping on a bench. The subject had numerous personal items spread out amongst the area. Officers contacted the subject and determined he had a warrant for his arrest for possession of narcotics and on probation for narcotics sales. The subject was taken into custody. A search of the subject’s personal property led to the recovery of a syringe containing methamphetamine and a “crack” pipe.

Brian Cox, 51, from Huntington Park was booked for camping in public, possession of methamphetamine, identity theft and possession of narcotics paraphernalia and bench warrant. Bail was set at $55,000.

