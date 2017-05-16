On May 3, at about 2:39 a.m.

While patrolling the 1500 block of Alley 4, officers saw a bicyclist riding in the alley with no lighting equipment in violation of a vehicle code. Officer stopped the subject and the subject consented to a search. Officers discovered narcotics paraphernalia and several keys. One of the keys was a “shaved’ key commonly used to bypass vehicle locks. Officers determined the subject was wanted for two no bail warrants for burglary and petty theft. Sergio Jose Renteria, 35, homeless, was issued a citation for possession of burglary tools, false ID presented to police and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

