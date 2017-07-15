On July 5, 2017 at about 7:44 p.m.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of 6th Street regarding an assault possibly related to bicycle theft that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers detained both subjects involved in the incident. Officers determined the victim rode his bicycle up to Inoteke restaurant -606 Broadway. The victim left his bicycle unlocked outside of the restaurant and entered the location to make a purchase. A short time later a subject grabbed the bicycle and fled the location. The victim ran outside of the restaurant and yelled at the suspect to stop. The suspect ran northbound on 6th Street. A male passerby assisted the victim in stopping the suspect. The suspect was detained until police arrival. The victim was desirous of prosecution and the suspect was taken into custody. The victim’s bicycle valued at $1250 was recovered.

Michael Scott Bias, 26, homeless was arrested for grand theft and false ID to police officer. Bail was set at $20,000.

