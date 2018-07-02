An Anaheim man was convicted today of beating a man to death outside of a Hollywood nightclub, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

A jury convicted Dietrich Canterberry (dob 12/20/81) of one count of involuntary manslaughter in Los Angeles County Superior Court after deliberating for three days.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 5 in Department 119 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Canterberry faces up to four years in state prison.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2016, a dispute erupted outside a nightclub near Hollywood and Cahuenga boulevards. Canterberry attacked and beat 28-year-old Devion Jelkes, who was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Deputy District Attorney Seth Carmack prosecuted case BA451429. The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Submitted by Ricardo Santiago, District Attorney Public Information Officer