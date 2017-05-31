On May 23, at around 8:30 a.m., a Public Service Officer was removing abandoned property in the 1500 block of Palisades Park when the owner of the property returned and began attacking him. The Public Service Officer with the assistance of a Harbor Officer were able to subdue the attacker and arrest him for assault and battery. Beno Flores, homeless, had bail set at $20,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.