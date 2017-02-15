On January 31, at about 10:10 p.m.

Officers observed a vehicle with an equipment/vehicle code violation and not stop for a STOP sign. Officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle in the 2900 block of Pico Blvd. The driver was found to be driving on a suspended license and on probation for identity theft and burglary. A search of the suspect’s vehicle led to the recovery of methamphetamine, burglary tools and US Mail under various names and addresses. Additional follow-up revealed an owner of the mail had been a recent victim of identity theft. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Randall Renell Turner, 30, from Santa Monica was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools, identity theft, driving on a suspended license and a probation violation. Bail was set at $10,000.