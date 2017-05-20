On May 8, at about 2:46 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Nordstrom – 220 Broadway regarding a theft suspect that was in custody and becoming agitated with the store Loss Prevention Staff. The subject was observed by Loss Prevention Staff as he walked around the store and selected a scarf and jewelry. The subject entered the bathroom and concealed the items in his clothing. The subject exited the store without paying for any items. The subject was stopped outside the store by Loss Prevention. The scarf and jewelry were recovered from the subject. Larry Cornell Calloway, 26, from Los Angeles was arrested for shoplifting. Bail was set at $5,000.

