On December 31, 2016 at about 5:29 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Bloomingdales – 315 Colorado Blvd regarding a counterfeit investigation with a suspect in custody. Officers determined the suspect was monitored by Loss Prevention in the store as he selected merchandise. The suspect attempted to purchase several items for over $500 with cash. The clerk was given several one hundred bills. The clerk was not sure if the bills were real and summoned Loss Prevention. The bills were determined to be fraudulent and the suspect was detained for police. Officers discovered additional bills on the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Roman Osvaldo Garcia-Garcia, 28, of Palmdale was arrested for forgery, burglary and a probation violation. Bail was set at $20,000.