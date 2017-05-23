On May 7, 2017 at about 9:09 p.m. officers responded to Sushi Roku (1401 Ocean Avenue) regarding a subject with a weapon. The reporting party indicated the subject pulled a “knife” from his sock and concealed it in his waistband. Officers located the subject standing outside of the restaurant in the 100 block of Santa Monica Blvd. The subject complied with officers. Officers recovered a knife concealed in a sheath from his waistband. The subject was taken into custody without incident.

Michael Christopher Kotva from Los Angeles was arrested for carrying a dirk or dagger. Bail was set at $20,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.