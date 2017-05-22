On May 9, at about 3:30 a.m.

While patrolling the area of 14th Street and Santa Monica Blvd., officers observed a subject riding his bicycle with no front headlight. The subject was stopped. The subject admitted to being on probation for vehicle theft. A search of the subject’s backpack led to the recovery of a check under the name of another person. The subject was taken into custody without incident. Eduardo Manso, 19, from Escondido, was arrested for appropriation of lost property.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.