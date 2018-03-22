The date for the City of Malibu’s annual Easter Hoppening event at Malibu Bluffs Park has been changed from Friday, March 23 at 3 p.m. to Friday, March 30 at 3 p.m. The event offers fun springtime fun and activities for families and children ages 1-10.

Participants can purchase an Event Pass for $5, or gain a free Event Pass by bringing a box of crayons to donate to Crayon Collection, a local non-profit dedicated to environmental consciousness and the infusion of art education in underfunded schools. The Event Pass gives attendees access to an egg hunt, bounce houses, an art activity with Makers Mess and photos with the Easter Bunny and a special character from Fairy Tale Entertainment. Event Passes are available for pre-sale at Malibu Bluffs Park and a limited number will be available for purchase the day of the event. Free activities include interactive class demonstrations with Parker Anderson Enrichment and Kidz Love Soccer.

For an additional cost, children can have their faces painted by Fancy Pantz Face & Body Art or wear a flower crown created by Cake & Punch. Delicious treats will be available for purchase from Armando’s Food Truck and LA Donut Dessert Truck.

The egg hunt will follow a timed format where children may collect as many or as few eggs as they want and turn them in for a special prize. There are several egg hunts for children of different ages. Parents are only permitted to be on the field during the Parent & Me Egg Hunt for ages 2 and under.

Egg Hunt Schedule:

3 p.m.: Ages 2 & Under (Parent & Me)

3:20 p.m.: Ages 3-4

3:40 p.m.: Ages 5-7

4 p.m.: Ages 3-4

4:20 p.m.: Ages 5-7

4:40 p.m.: Ages 8-10

Parents are encouraged to bring a basket and a camera, since there will be lots of cute photo opportunities. The event is open to the public, with no RSVP required. There is limited parking onsite with additional parking on Malibu Canyon Road. Malibu Bluffs Park is located at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu CA 90265.

For more information, visit www.MalibuCity.org/easter or contact 310-317-1364.

Matt Myerhoff, Malibu Media Information Officer