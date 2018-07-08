The City of Malibu and the County of Los Angeles Public Library present the Malibu Library Speaker Series, featuring former astronaut Dr. Garrett Reisman on Tuesday, August 14, 7 p.m. at Malibu City Hall.

“We are very fortunate to welcome an astronaut to share his first-hand experience of space travel with our community,” said Mayor Rick Mullen. “Dr. Reisman will inspire Malibu residents from 8 to 80 years old to dream about exploring the cosmos.”

Dr. Reisman will present an insider’s view of space exploration and describe what it was like to launch into space, see the Earth from orbit, experience spacewalks, live and work in space, and re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

A NASA veteran, Dr. Reisman flew on three Space Shuttles. His first mission was aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour, which dropped him off for a 95-day stay aboard the International Space Station after which he returned to Earth aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery. His second mission was aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis. During these missions, Dr. Reisman performed three spacewalks, operated the Space Station Robot Arm, and was a flight engineer aboard the Space Shuttle.

He continues to play a major role in both the American space program’s past and future. In 2011, Dr. Reisman left NASA. He is currently the Director of Space Operations for SpaceX in Hawthorne, California. In his new role, he is working with NASA to prepare SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft, taking on the responsibility for all interfaces in the crew vehicle.

Malibu City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265. The event is free, but RSVPs are required. RSVP online at www.MalibuCity.org/LibrarySpeakers or call (310) 456-6438.

The 2018 Malibu Library Speaker Series is a program of the County of Los Angeles Public Library, Malibu Branch, and the City of Malibu, featuring experts, authors and notable figures discussing a wide range of subjects, including the entertainment industry, literature, science, motivation, the arts, education, sports, travel, food and the environment.

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff Malibu Media Information Officer