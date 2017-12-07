A new fire broke out near Malibu Thursday morning but was quickly brought under control.

The Horizon Fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning on the 5300 block of Horizon Drive. Firefighters called a second alarm due to the heavy brush and the flames were brought under control at about 9 a.m. with about a quarter acre burned.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said air units were able to make water drops on the fire and ground-based firefighters worked to contain hotspots. No structures were lost to the flames and no injuries were reported.

The fire was the latest in series of wind-driven fires that have caused mass evacuations in Southern California and significantly reduced air quality throughout the region.