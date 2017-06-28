On June 17, at about 5:27 p.m.

Officers responded to Sephora – 1244 3rd Street Promenade regarding a theft that just occurred. The subject exited the store without paying for any merchandise and Loss prevention staff followed the suspect. Loss Prevention pointed out the suspect as officers arrived to the location. Officers determined the suspect selected various items from the sales floor and placed them in a shopping bag. The suspect exited the store without paying for them. The store was desirous of prosecution. The suspect was taken into custody. Lanae Ejuan Rodriguez, 28, from Los Angeles, was arrested for shoplifting and possession of burglary tools. Bail was set at $5,000.

