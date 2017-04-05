Los Angeles

“Love That Boat” Spring Show, April 8

Ben Lowe and Laura Pallas will be leading the Oceanaires’ performance of its new show, “LOVE That BOAT”, at 2 p.m. on Saturday April 8, at Paul Revere Middle School, 1450 Allenford Ave., Los Angeles, CA. 90049. Information and tickets are available at www.oceanaires.org or brownpapertickets.com.

“Ben Lowe, the co-director of the Santa Monica Oceanaires has embarked on his national tour this month as the 2016 winner of the Marilyn Horne Song Competition at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, California,” said Ken Scholtz, the President of the Santa Monica Oceanaires.

“The competition helps to launch the careers of promising young opera singers and pianists. Ben will perform a program of classical songs in Houston, Santa Barbara, Chicago and New York in March, 2017, accompanied by Madeline Slettedahl, the winner of the 2016 piano competition at the Music Academy of the West.”

General Admission $15.