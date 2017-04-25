On April 13, at about 4:54 p.m.

Officers responded to TJ Maxx – 1251 4th Street regarding a shoplifting suspect in custody. Officers met with Loss Prevention Staff who told officers the suspect was being monitored by staff. The suspect was carrying a large bag that appeared empty, she selected several items from the sales floor, concealed them in her bag and exited the store without paying for any merchandise. The suspect was detained outside the store by Loss Prevention. All of the merchandise taken, approximately $101 value, was recovered. Debora Thomas, 59, from Inglewood, was issued a citation for shoplifting.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law