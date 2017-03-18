More than 24,000 runners from all 50 states and 63 countries will participate in Sunday’s Los Angeles Marathon beginning at Dodger Stadium and ending in Santa Monica.

Downtown Santa Monica will be flooded with runners, spectators and their families. Local officials are warning that several roads along the route will be closed throughout the day and parking is expected to be extremely limited (see Page 3 for road closure information).

Anyone that does make it to the finish line, whether they run the route or just camp out to cheer a friend, will have access to some of the post-race entertainment options.

There will be a security controlled Reunion Area at the end of the finish line on Ocean Ave. between Santa Monica Blvd. and Colorado Ave. The area is open to the public and will have exhibitors, live music and other interactive entertainment. Spectators who arrive early can watch the race progress on a big screen and wait for runners to cross the finish line.

Aside from the designated areas, spectators will have limited access to the finish line. Runners will finish the race in a secured zone inaccessible to spectators on Ocean Ave. from California Ave. to Santa Monica Blvd. Runners will exit the zone at Santa Monica Blvd. and enter the reunion zone. An official Finish Festival will be set up on Santa Monica Blvd. between 2nd and Ocean.

The Pier and Downtown Santa Monica will also be open for business as usual.

Spectators at the finish line will see some additions to the race this year.

More than 40 runners are taking advantage of the new partnership with Guinness World Records to attempt an official World Record during the event. Record attempts include siblings aiming to run the fastest combined marathon time and many costumed runners (a mobile game app, a national flag, fisherman, swimmer and postman).

Race officials have also partnered with the newly returned Los Angeles Chargers and the football team will field a 13-person relay team along the course including players, cheerleaders, front office staff and super fans.

Fans who have followed the social media buildup to the race will see the 60 “VIP” runners cross the finish line. Race sponsor Skechers Performance brought solicited nominated from various communities in 35 different countries and are the nominees being hosted by Skechers as part of a global initiative to increase awareness of the Los Angeles Race.

Local social media company Snapchat has also created a digital partnership for the race. Anyone, runner or spectator, will have access to special filters along the course. The company created 40 on-demand, location-based filters for the race that will be available along the 26.2 mile route.

Residents with marathon specific questions on race day can contact Cynthia Lillavois at info@goconqur.com or (213) 542-3000. The Santa Monica Police Department can be reached at (310) 458-8491for non-life threatening calls.

Visit www.smgov.net/lamarathon for more information about the City’s marathon preparation or on race day for updates on parking. For more information about the race and street closures/updates residents can follow several social media accounts including @SantaMonicaCity, @UnifiedLA and @LAMarathon on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.