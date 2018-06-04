Police arrested a 32-year-old Santa Monica man on attempted murder charges Saturday after responding to a stabbing at 26th Street and Pico Boulevard. Jail records show Christopher Cosgrove is being held on $1 million bail and is due in court for his arraignment Tuesday.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the neck. Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital where he or she underwent surgery and remains in stable condition.

Officers located Cosgrove two blocks away and took him into custody. Cosgrove could not be reached for comment. Records show he is currently being held at the Inmate Reception Center at the County’s Central Jail.

Police said they would release more information Tuesday.

