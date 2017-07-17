City wide

The American Red Cross Santa Monica Bay Chapter has announced the addition of eight new board members joining the Red Cross Santa Monica Bay Chapter board of directors. The new board members include: Adam Ackerman, Lindsay Barker, George Butts, Bret Carter, John B. Catoe Jr., Crystal Chen, Joe Kahle, and Edward Story.

“We are very excited to welcome this outstanding group of local leaders to our board of directors,” said Julie Thomas, Red Cross Executive Director of the Santa Monica Bay Chapter. “They are strongly committed to the Red Cross, and will help us carry out our great humanitarian mission throughout the area.”

Adam Ackerman is an Associate Mergers & Acquisitions at O’Melveny & Myers, LLP. He earned his Juris Doctor from UCLA School of Law and his B.A. in Philosophy, Politics & Economics from Pomona College. Ackerman graduated with honors from both institutions.

Lindsay Barker serves as the City of Santa Monica’s Chief Resilience Officer, overseeing the Office of Emergency Management’s two divisions: Emergency Services & Preparedness and Public Safety Communications. Barker holds a Bachelor’s Degree in international studies from American University in Washington, D.C., and a Master’s of Public Health from UCLA.

George Butts is a six year U.S. Army Veteran, Aviation & Honor Guard Co, Ft. Myer, VA. Mr. Butts consults part time as the owner of TaxiStuff, LLC. For the past eight years, as Co-Founder and President of the Manhattan Beach CERT Association. He has built one of the best CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) organizations in the country.

Bret Carter handles estate planning and probate matters as well as real estate, business and corporate transactions at Clark & Trevithick. Carter is very engaged in the Santa Monica Community including serving as VP for the Rotary Club of Santa Monica, on the board of directors of the Santa Monica Chamber Foundations and as President of the Haverford Townhouses HOA.

John B. Catoe, Jr. currently serves as Sr. VP of Contract Management at MV Transportation. He was named Outstanding Public Transportation Manager in 2009 by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA). Catoe made national headlines for orchestrating and executing safe, efficient, and reliable public transportation offerings to and from the 56th presidential inauguration events.

Crystal Chen is the Corporate Controller at WASH Multifamily Laundry Systems, a leading provider of laundry equipment and laundry room services to the multi-unit housing industry in North America. Previously, Chen was Sr. Finance Manager at NBCUniversal, where she led the accounting and finance team in TV distribution.

Joe Kahle is Director of Sales for ZOO Digital, a company that offers comprehensive solutions for global media and entertainment-based companies. Kahle has an extensive background in sales with experience at a wide-variety of companies including Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, Linkedln, and SDI Media.

Edward Story is a managing partner at Ironwood Advisory, LCC., He has extensive experience in health care general management, investment, sales/marketing, and real estate management and has an MBA from Harvard Business School.

The Red Cross Chapter of Santa Monica Bay has 16 board members, elected by members every three years, and each board member is eligible to serve up to a total of nine years.

– Submitted by Fred Mariscal