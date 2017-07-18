On July 6, at about 3:11 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the 7-11 store – 1865 Lincoln Blvd, regarding a theft that just occurred. The suspect fled the location eastbound on Pico Blvd. A possible suspect was located and detained at a bus bench at Euclid and Pico Blvd. Officers determined the suspect entered the store and selected several items – a doughnut, Slurpee drink and a bag of chips. The suspect exited the store without paying for any merchandise. The clerk notified the store manager of the incident. The manager walked outside of the store and confronted the suspect who was eating items he had just stolen. The suspect walked towards the manager and began yelling. The suspect got into a fighting stance and threatened the manager. The store clerk walked out and pulled the manager away. The suspect then walked away. The suspect was identified by the victim. The suspect was taken into custody. Shavron Marcell Johnson, 33, from Santa Monica, was arrested for robbery, criminal threats and a probation violation. He was denied bail.

