On February 9, at about 12:26 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service in the 1500 block of 4th Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. The responding officers were advised a victim was down on the ground. Officers arrived and located the victim suffering from injuries. The suspect was nearby attempting to hide from officers but officers located the suspect and ordered him to comply. The suspect initially resisted but eventually complied. An investigation determined the suspect and victim got into an argument regarding the sale of a cigarette. The suspect became upset and began hitting the victim with a metal pipe. The victim defended himself with a box cutter and was able to fight the suspect off. The victim was treated by Santa Monica Fire Department Paramedics at the scene for head injuries. The suspect was on parole for assault with a deadly weapon.

Curtis Wayne Perkins, 56, from Santa Monica was arrested for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation. He was denied bail.