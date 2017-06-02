President Donald Trump has announced the United States will abandon the Paris Climate agreement but local organizations are pushing ahead with a variety of efforts aimed as sustainability and the environment.

In the next week, Santa Monica will host six events tied to the environment including movie screenings, stormwater certification workshops, tours of green businesses, presentations on sea level rise and a discussion of electric vehicles.

The events were not planned with Trump’s decision in mind nor were they specifically coordinated with each other but city officials said Santa Monica has such a strong commitment to the environment that it’s not unusual to have several opportunities to participate within a short time frame.

“Having represented Santa Monica as our Mayor at the Paris climate change summit, where we gave an international presentation on the coming solar electrification of the Big Blue Bus, I am personally appalled that our nation is worming out of a compact to save our planet,” said Councilman Kevin McKeown. “At our next meeting, I will ask the City Council to reaffirm our commitment to the Paris goals, intensify our efforts in defiance of the Trump withdrawal, and work with California leadership to continue creating the 21st century clean energy economy.”

The local events begin on Saturday, June 3 with a presentation on sea level rise.

In anticipation of World’s Ocean Day, The City of Santa Monica’s Office of Sustainability and the Environment and Sustainable Works are working with the State Coastal Conservancy and coastal communities across California to educate and engage the community on the impacts of sea level rise.

The three hour “Shrinking Shores” workshop will run from 9 a.m. to noon and include the opportunity to learn from City officials and local nonprofit organizations on what’s being done to prepare for sea level rise, explore sea level rise through virtual reality, take a walking tour of the Santa Monica Beach Dune Restoration pilot project and networking.

The event will be held on the Santa Monica Beach, just north of the Annenberg Community Beach House (415 Pacific Coast Highway), west of the bike path by Lifeguard Tower 2. The event is free but registration is required at shrinkingshores.eventbrite.com.

The second event will be a community meeting on the city’s plans for electric vehicles. On Tuesday, June 6 there will be an EV Action Plan Community Meeting at the Pico Branch Library, 2201 Pico Blvd. from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Participants will hear updates on the City’s EV infrastructure and a new strategic plan that will accelerate EV adoption in Santa Monica.

On Wednesday June 7 and Thursday June 8 there will be two workshops on Stormwater Management Training.

The cities of Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and other neighboring cities will welcome

Dr. William Lord and Dr. William Hunt of North Carolina State University’s Stormwater

Education Program to host a training session on stormwater best management practices

(BMP) maintenance, and post-construction inspections. The course will end with an exam

& a passing score will earn a Certificate of Completion (TBD).

Course Goals include how stormwater affects water quality, and the regulations associated with it, Stormwater Management Devices – what they are and how they function and Inspection/Maintenance Requirements.

The two day classes run from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on June 7 and 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on June 8 at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium East Wing, 1855 Main St. Cost is $100 payable by check at the door (lunch and materials included).

Visit http://bit.ly/2rvNwW9 for an RSVP form and instructions.

Locals can also take a tour of a Green Business on June 7 with Living Homes, recipient of a 2017 Sustainable Quality Award Grand Prize. The company will showcase of their prefabricated

homes and highlight the sustainable features. The tour will begin at 2914 Highland Ave from 9 – 10 a.m. Free registration at SMGreenBizTourLivingHomes.eventbrite.com.

The week of environmental efforts ends with a screening of Before the Flood at the Aero Theater, 1328 Montana Ave. from 5 – 7:30 p.m. on June 10.

Before the Flood, presented by National Geographic, features Leonardo DiCaprio on a journey as a United Nations Messenger of Peace, traveling to five continents and the Arctic to witness climate change firsthand.

A panel discussion will follow moderated by Bill Selby, retired Geography and Earth Science Professor, Santa Monica College. Panelists will include Producer and Director, Fisher Stevens, who has worked in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. Before the Flood, is his third environmental film, following the Academy Award-winning film The Cove and Racing Extinction. Also participating will be Garrett Wong, Sr. Sustainability Analyst, Climate & Energy, City of Santa Monica’s Office of Sustainability and the Environment.

Free Admission to Sustainable Works members, Santa Monica residents and High School/College students who reserve their seats here on Eventbrite.

Organizers recommend arriving by 4:40 to guarantee a seat.

There will also be a compost giveaway on June 10. Get up to five free bags of compost at the City Yards, 2500 Michigan Avenue.