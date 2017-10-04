Lions Roar

Community Thanks

Thank you to the Santa Monica community for their support on September 16 when the Santa Monica Lions served pancakes to almost 400 people at our 62nd Annual Pancake Breakfast.

We would like to thank our sponsors, LA Car Guy and the Pacific Youth Foundation, helping to make this one of our most successful pancake breakfasts.

Special thanks also goes out to the many local businesses that provided pancake batter, eggs, butter, sausage, milk and coffee. And finally, we thank the Boys & Girls Club for providing not only the location, but also the amazing youth volunteers that help with the children’s activities, sell raffle tickets and help us set-up/tear-down each year.

As Lions Clubs International heads into its second century, the Santa Monica Lions Club will be supporting not only vision, the environment, feeding the hungry and youth as we have in the past, but now working to support diabetes education and treat children’s cancer.

Our goal as Lions is to serve 200 million people around the world over the next five years. This is an ambitious undertaking, but we are hoping that other people in the Westside Community might willing to work with us to make it happen.

We are looking for people to join us as Lions, but we are also looking for people with passion for helping others, whether or not they want to be a Lion.

We need experienced volunteers as well as people who have never volunteered but have technology and leadership skills. Do you want to volunteer as part of a group of friends or co-workers? We work on several projects where you can make a difference. Contact santamonicalion@gmail.com for more information.

A reminder to all Westside high school students, public and private, we have youth leadership awards and student speaker contests coming up. Please check with your community service advisors, college counselors, or English/debate/theater departments for more information.

The topic for this year’s student speaker contest is “Integrity and Civility Play What Role in Today’s Society?” You can also contact us at santamonicalion@gmail.com for more information and the necessary forms.

If you are interested in becoming a Lions member, we meet the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month at our new location – the Elks Club at Pico and 11th St. in Santa Monica.

Meetings are from 12:15 to 1:30 PM. If you are interested in attending, please contact President Linda Levee at (310) 472-0530 or levelheadedlinda@yahoo.com.

As Lions, our motto is “We Serve.” We would like you to consider serving with us as a Lion, or as a community volunteer.

Susan DeRemer GLT Coordinator, District 4-L3

Immediate Past President, Santa Monica Lions Club