The Santa Monica Lions finished off 2016 participating in a number of community projects. We rang the bell for the Salvation Army at the Pavilion’s on Montana, which combined with money raised at our holiday concert, allowed us to donate $2,000 to the work the Salvation Army does. As a member of the Santa Monica Service Alliance (SMSCA), we joined more than 25 local nonprofits raising funds at the SMSCA Holiday Boutique at the SM Bay Women’s Club (another member of the SMSCA). Shoppers spent several hours enjoying mimosas and hot apple cider as they learned about, and made donations to, the many remarkable organizations that provide much needed services to our community. The event brought in more than $6,000 for the participating organizations.

We are pleased to announce a new member, George Briggs, who attends Santa Monica College and is a manager at Staples. George has always been interested in serving others; in fact he had just completed his tour of duty in the US Army. When he decided he wanted to find a way to give back, now that he was home, his father suggested joining the Santa Monica Lions Club. As it turns out he is continuing a family tradition as his father and stepmother are members of the Fil-Am Lions Club.

This month the Santa Monica Lions were please to present the Lions Young Leaders in Service Awards to five Santa Monica students. At a Town Hall meeting at New Roads School we were able to present gold awards for 100 hours of community service over the past year to three students, Michael Mazumder, Sophia Chertock, Alyssa Habschmidt and the silver award for 50 hours of community service to Emily Tate Pfeuffer Bunch. It was a great experience to see how happy their fellow students were for the recipients. A student from Santa Monica High School, William Wisen, also completed 100 hours of community service and received the gold Lions Young Leaders in Service Award. If you know any student that has completed 50-100 of community service in the past 12 months, please check with your school counselor for an application, or contact us at santamonicalion@gmail.com. The next award deadline is May 1st.

As always, if giving back to the community was one of your New Year’s resolutions, the Lions are here to help. You are welcome to become a member of the SM Lions, or just join us for one of our many service projects for fundraising events throughout the year. For more information contact Susan at 310-442-9513 or santamonicalion@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/smlions.