This month the Santa Monica Lions hosted their 3rd annual signature event, Lions Eyes Across California at the Church on Pearl. Long-time advocates of vision, the Lions partnered with the Stein Eye Institute to offer free vision screenings, the Westside Family Heath Center for free general health screenings and Vision to Learn for free children’s eye exams and eyeglasses when needed. Through the Lions used eyeglass collection program, SM Lions were able to provide free reconditioned eyeglasses to attendees, in addition to collecting more than 2000 used eyeglasses with the help of Malibu High School. To fully understand the impact this event, we have posted a video to our Facebook page, giving insight into the importance of vision and how it can change a life.

This month has been busy in other respects as well. We are happy to have two new members join our group, Dan Freeland and Colleen Granderson; we have changed the location of our meetings to the El Torito on Ocean Park; and we have been busy with our Community Recognition lunch honoring Bill Dawson, that will be April 1st at the DoubleTree Suites in Santa Monica.

Looking forward we are holding the 2nd Annual Kentucky Derby Day on Saturday, May 6th from 1-4 PM at the St. Monica Grand Pavilion. This event was a hit last year as everyone attending enjoyed an afternoon of fun “betting” on the video-taped horse races form Del Mar and the live feed of the Kentucky Derby, bidding on silent auction baskets, participating in the raffle and enjoying great food, wine and mint juleps. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at smlionskentuckyderby2017.eventbrite.com. And include $50 in script to get your “betting” started. Tickets purchased at the door will be $60. The most successful person at the track will win a special prize. And don’t forget to wear your Kentucky Derby hat so you can participate in the hat contest, also with a special prize for the winner. For more information, contact Anna at avastano2@gmail.com.

We also have two deadlines coming up, both on May 1st. High school students interested in applying for a Lions Youth Leadership Award, need to have their 50 or 100 documented hours of community service turned in to your community service faculty advisor. You can get the forms from your advisor or contact Susan at sldcalion@gmail.com.

Also any grant request for projects that benefit the Santa Monica or Westside community are also due. Grant guidelines along with the necessary forms can be found on our website. Incomplete proposals will not be accepted. If you have any questions, please contact Susan at sldcalion@gmail.com.

Susan DeRemer is President of the Santa Monica Lions Club

For more information about the Lions Club, visit www.facebook.com/smlions or http://e-clubhouse.org/sites/santamonica, call (310) 623-4499 or reach them at P.O. Box 3435, Santa Monica, CA 90408.