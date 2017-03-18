Pearl St.

For the third year in a row, the Santa Monica Lions Club has organized the “Lions Eyes Across California” vision assistance event. The event will take place at The Church on Pearl, 1529 Pearl Street in Santa Monica, on Saturday March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The local Lions will be partnering with other area Lions Clubs and nonprofits to provide even more complimentary vision and health services than last year. On site will be the Stein Eye Institute Mobile Eye Screening Unit and Vision to Learn will again offer vision screening and free glasses for children, as needed. The Westside Family Health Center will bring their mobile health screening unit. Covered Community will be there to inform attendees about their program that assists consumers in navigating health care and social service options, and representatives from the Center for the Partially Sighted will be on hand to discuss their services as well.

All services are free and medical insurance is not required.

For more details see the Santa Monica Lions Facebook Page, email info@santamonicalion.com or call (310) 442-9513