On Thursday, the Santa Monica – Malibu Unified School District Board of Education gathered for their last meeting of the 2016 -17 school year.

The board advanced plans for substantial improvements to Lincoln Middle School including replacement of buildings, renovations, upgrades to the field and new parking.

At the meeting, the Board approved environmental documents necessary to complete work that first began seven years ago.

In February 2010, SMMUSD adopted a series of documents related to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for the Lincoln Middle School Replacement of Building C, Modernization and Site Improvements Project, often referred to as the Original Project.

The Original Project included the replacement of Building C, modernization of Building E, upgrade of the existing athletic field and track and the creation of additional parking on campus.

However, while replacement of the athletic field lighting was included in the 2010 environmental documents, the Original Project was approved without it and was constructed without the athletic filed and track improvements.

Adding the field back to the project could have required additional environmental review and due to the changes in the project, the district hired Michael Baker International to determine if the project would have environmental impacts on the community.

The company prepared a Subsequent Mitigated Negative Declaration, which was presented to the board last week, that found all potentially significant environmental impacts were previously stated in the Original Project.

The Board voted complete the athletic field and track improvements including the replacement of the athletic field lighting, which is named Changed Project.

The Changed Project would consist of the installation of four new 80-foot-high field lights along the perimeter of the track, synthetic turf pre marked for soccer and a five lane rubberized all weather track.

The Changed Project would result in the redevelopment of a 196,240-square foot athletic field and track.

Other public agencies whose approval may be required include California Department of General Services, Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board, and the City of Santa Monica Public Works.

If approved by the other public agencies the new field would allow extended community usage and can begin construction as early as July.

