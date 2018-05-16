After months of delays, Lincoln Middle School’s reconstructed track and field is finally up and running.

In a ribbon cutting ceremony held at Lincoln Middle School (LMS) on Tuesday, May 15, the new track and field was unveiled. Features of the freshly-built track and field include synthetic turf with environmentally-friendly cork infill, a six-lane synthetic track, upgraded and enlarged ADA-compliant restrooms, and the return of lights for the field.

The field will be shared by students of LMS as well as City of Santa Monica due to a Joint Use Agreement the city and school have had since 2003. The agreement allows the city to use the field for various programs during non-school hours.

Construction of the revamped track and field began in the summer of 2017, with a series of delays occurring throughout its completion due to what superintendent Dr. Ben Drati referred to in a letter to staff, parents, and community members as “several unforeseen challenges,” including the contractor not adequately staffing the project and making errors in the track and field’s layout.

The project cost a total of $5.2 million dollars.

“No one knows more about how much work went into this more than our students and staff,” Florence Culpepper, principal of Lincoln said during the ceremony. “We are very excited to see this project come to an end and eager to share with the community. Let’s work together to make sure it remains an inviting space for all those that come to Lincoln to use it.”

