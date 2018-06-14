June 12, 2018

Dear Editor,

Re The spirited (four-hour!) Lime-Bird public discussion Tuesday night at SM City Council featured informative talkback about scooter sidewalk safety, pilot projects, caps, and did I mention sidewalk safety. But why nothing about scooters vs. autos greenhouse-gas emission savings?

Perhaps it’s too soon for Bird-Lime to give figures on this — although they claim to be all over the U.S.– but I heard only one resident bring it up. And I thank you, Citizen!

Sincerely,

Henry Rosenfeld

Santa Monica