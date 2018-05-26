Dear Editor,

In reading the article in your Opinion Commentary of Tuesday, May 22, 2018, I felt the need to express my support for, and THANK YOU to the concern expressed by writer John Medlin.

As long as we have lazy, uninterested parents like those for whom John describes, it is little wonder why our great nation appears to be experiencing so much apathy and disregard for pride for their country, and obviously for themselves as well.

I choose to believe that the vast majority of “American Citizens” WILL stand for the passing of the Stars and Stripes of our American Flag as well as the singing of the National Anthem.

I, for one, will stand, and as retired military, salute our flag as well as stand and sing along whenever I hear our National Anthem. And, I will do so in rain, sleet, thunder storm, snow, whatever. I am PROUD to be a citizen of the United States of America, PROUD to have served with men and women who chose to serve in the military, and PROUD to have been friends with way too many who lost their lives while serving or after their volunteer service.

Charles (Chuck) Maack

Wichita, KS