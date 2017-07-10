Editor:

So let me get this straight, the SM chief of police, Jackie Seabrooks, is concerned about several thousand music loving people gathering at the pier for ‘the twilight series’ , with no reports of violence , meanwhile, a riot of out of control homeless street people (reportedly drinking alcohol) are tearing apart the McDonalds at 2nd and Colorado, merely two blocks from the ‘cop shop’ and City Hall only a few days later.

What’s wrong with this picture and why are these derelicts allowed to congregate unsupervised in such a public manner? The security guard appeared to be totally overwhelmed by these criminals (from looks of the video) and help is nowhere in sight. I think the chief needs to address the overwhelming numbers of dangerous street people wandering our streets at night and not come down so hard on law abiding music lovers.

Stephen Lancaster

Santa Monica