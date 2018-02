Missing the Target

Editor:

I remember several years ago when Target wanted to come into Santa Monica with one of their smaller stores. The city would not approve them because they were a ‘corporate’ store. The city wanted small retailers. Never mind that Target is one of the most popular stores in the U.S. and would have been especially beneficial to the city residents with the closing of Sears. I wonder how the City feels about that decision now?

Anita Roglich

Santa Monica