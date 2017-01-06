Resources for residents

As a 30-resident of Ocean Park in Santa Monica, I was shocked and saddened by the sudden closure of the Santa Monica YWCA last year. I have worked in the city and raised my daughter here, who grew up playing community basketball games at the YWCA. I appreciate the economic challenges and hardships that non-profit agencies face, but it is always sad when a community agency has to close as has the Santa Monica YWCA.

I support slow growth in our city, and wholeheartedly agree with fellow resident Sandee Terzis’s recent “Letter to the Editor” regarding the ever-expanding “footprint” of the College. As the YWCA property is adjacent to the College, it is likely that they, especially now with their bond measure that has passed, would be the top bidder to purchase the property. As tax-paying residents, we are already paying so much more than other non-Santa Monica homeowners to support the College. Do we really need SMC to build more and more?

What we do need is more resources for actual community residents, not for the student population that comes and goes. I have watched the non-profit WISE & Healthy Aging grow into a program which serves the community in a

myriad of beneficial ways. It would be a perfect match to have WISE & Healthy Aging be able to provide community services at the YWCA site. I think it’s a fantastic idea to have an intergenerational day care program as a way to honor the YWCA’s legacy. The accessibility of the YWCA site makes sense for families needing care for their elderly and affordable child care.

This, as Ms. Terzis noted, truly “outweighs” College expansion. I am hopeful that the YWCA board will take heart and do the right thing.

Diane Kuntz

Santa Monica