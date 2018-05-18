Re: “BIRD RIDER SUFFERS HEAD TRAUMA, etc” (May 16 SMDP)

Your story says: “Shortly after the [January] incident, Bird began sending free helmets to riders who requested one within the app.”

I made such a request, as soon as I joined my fellow Birds flying down the avenues, bike paths, and sidewalks of Santa Monica. As of yet, I have not received such a brain bucket.

Dear Brains Behind Birds, Please, at least give me a note so the next time I’m ticketed for unhelmetly breaking our local ordnance, I can just have the SMPD forward it?

Sincerely,

Henry Rosenfeld