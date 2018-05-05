A big thank you

Editor:

I attended the Free Older Adult Tech Fair today at the Main Library. To put it mildly, the day was a huge success. There were so many volunteers, and every one of them had a big smile and welcoming comment for all. I learned more in 20 minutes with a one-on-one teacher than I did spending hours on the phone with tech support and visiting my phone vendor. Every single volunteer there was eager to help and inform. I congratulate the library on assembling such a large number of knowledgeable people who were nice, patient, and helpful. There were a number of different workshops, and every one of them presented useful information that was easy to understand and follow. I learned a great deal and got answers to all my questions. The Santa Monica Public Library is an enormous asset to the City of Santa Monica. I’ve attended many workshops. I never cease to be amazed and grateful for the variety of programs that are offered and the quality of those workshops. On my computer stand, I have a shark cell phone holder that was made in a 3D printing class. I love it. Thank you Santa Monica Public Library for all you offer and the nice people who are there to help.

Jeanne Laurie

Sunset Park