Celebrate The Week of The Young Child Every Day of the Year

Each year, the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) organizes The Week of the Young Child, a weeklong focus on activities and actions parents and caregivers can take to help children get the best start in life. NAEYC’s mission is to serve and act on behalf of the needs, rights and wellbeing of all young children with a primary focus on the provision of educational and developmental services and resources.

Here are some great things you can do to celebrate each day of The Week of the Young Child and continue doing every day of the year.

Music Monday

Research confirms that singing songs to your baby and toddler supports brain development. It also helps form an intimate bond, brings a sense of calm, and helps in rhythmic development.

You don’t have to sing with perfect pitch or even remember all the words. You can sing a song about breakfast, getting dressed for the day, or the delicious vegetables on their plate. It’s sure to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Tasty Tuesday

Establishing good eating habits early in life is critical to future success and good health. One in three California children ages 2 to 5 are overweight or obese, which can lead to health problems like heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure later in life.

Young children learn to love fruits, vegetables, and other healthy foods when they’re served regularly. Offering your child a variety of foods packed with protein, vitamins, and minerals is essential for healthy brains and bodies.

Work Together Wednesday

Spend the day with your kids building a fort, tower, or castle from blocks, boxes, or even pillows. Giving children an opportunity to explore, be creative, and use their imagination during playtime will help them develop their approach to learning and problem solving.

Artsy Thursday

Inspire your little Matisse, Rembrandt, or Kahlo by making art together. You can use crayons, paint, clay, pastels, or colored chalk. Try drawing characters from their favorite books, or use the projects to explore the natural world.

Family Friday

Cap off the Week of the Young Child by having the whole family participate in the activities you’ve done this week. Get the family band together, make some art, build villages from blocks, and end the day with a healthy meal.

For more information on activities you can do visit http://www.first5california.com

Diane Levin is First 5 California’s Chief Deputy Director and oversees the agency’s operations. http://www.first5california.com