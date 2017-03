Editor:

Just saw a DVD Library Program through Berkeley taped a few months ago; I was a participant. My participation titled, “My First Library Card” A Librarian at Montana’s Branch mentioned this to me little while ago. Surprise! The Librarians have been so great in other branches, but I’m so fortunate this branch is close to my home.

I hope others will see the program. One of the Montana Librarians had helped me fill out the program to participate.

Dora Krakower

Santa Monica