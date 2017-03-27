Editor:

I parked in front of the Spectrum TV, internet, phone service company at 2939 Nebraska. All the street parking was taken, apparently because the businesses around there provide little or no parking. I waited and waited for someone to leave a parking space and suddenly I found one right in front of Spectrum.

While I was in their offices I noticed a traffic cop right outside giving me at ticket! The meter had time on it. I was parking in a designated space so I asked the cop why I was being ticketed and he pointed to a sign that said “Head in only.”

Crime of crimes! I pointed my car outwards and for that ‘offense’ I have to pay $53! Really? Is that a parking ticket trap or what?

Randy Walburger

Santa monica