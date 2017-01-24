Editor:

It is an abomination that the situation has so deteriorated at SMO that we are now faced with JetSuiteX beginning scheduled 30 passenger jet service on Feb. 6, just two weeks away.

Santa Monica residents won’t stand to live under this new horror….the noise, the pollution, the constant danger of a disastrous accident…. from jets twice the size of those already taking off and landing at SMO.

The City Council has already bumbled and fumbled its management of SMO for far too long.

The City Council must do everything in its power NOW to stop this tragedy in its tracks before it happens!!

Otherwise, Santa Monica voters, come the next elections, will for a certainty replace the City Council.

Louis Ssutu, Deanna Sssutu, Laura Ssutu

Santa Monica