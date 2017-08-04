Editor

This letter is in response to your Aug. 2 article, “City Hall retreats from electric vehicle charging stations at the beach.” SCE agrees that multi-unit dwellings are important locations for electric vehicle charging stations. As part of our Charge Ready pilot program, which provides the electrical infrastructure and financial assistance for the installation of charging stations, we are installing 13 charging stations in a multifamily housing complex in Santa Monica. At this point, the pilot program is at its limit for participants, but we are hoping, with state approval, to expand the program in the future. Also, we are hoping for approval this fall of other programs that would install fast-charging stations in high-density areas as well as offer assistance to residents of single-family and non-commercial multi-family dwellings who want to install electric vehicle charging stations. Upon implementation of these programs, we would look forward to receiving applications from homeowners, multifamily homeowners’ associations and apartment owners in Santa Monica and throughout SCE’s service area.

Ron Nichols

President, Southern California Edison Rosemead