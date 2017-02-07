Supporting Obamacare

Editor:

I’m writing to express my love and support for the affordable health care act. (Obamacare)

I know first-hand how financially devastating serious illness can be because my husband was diagnosed in 2003 with cancer. He was covered through my work coverage. If we hadn’t been together, he would have done bankrupt paying his medical bills.

Today, I have coverage through my husband’s work, BUT I also have a pre-existing condition so if he loses his health plan, I will not be able to get health insurance if the ACA is repealed.

The greatness of a nation can be judged by how it treats its weakest members. The poor and the sick are our weakest members so we must demonstrate greatness by giving them affordable care.

Sincerely

Angel Anderson

Los Angeles