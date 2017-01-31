Re:Proposal would establish California as a separate nation” SMDP 1/28/17-1/29/17

Editor:

The subject article states that the election of Donald Trump as president rekindled talk of California seceding from the United States.

It is appalling to think of the damage that Trump as president is likely to do to the interests of the U.S. with his impulsive, thoughtless acts such as issuing an order to detain at airports Muslims who had been thoroughly vetted and had been issued visas.

However, in our disgust with Trump as president, let’s not out-Trump Trump in acting hastily without thinking through the consequences of our actions. For example, as a separate nation, California would need to maintain its own army, navy and air force. We probably would not want to incur that cost.

Rather than secede, (which we cannot legally do) we should work with other rational people throughout the U.S. to block Trump’s actions that will harm the U.S. and work to elect, in the next presidential election, a president who will act in the best interests of the U.S. and the world.

Al Barrett

Santa Monica