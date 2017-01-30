Staying Vocal

Editor:

I attended the annual meeting of the Pacific Palisades Democratic Club recently. Among the speakers were L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Ben Allen, Richard Bloom, and Congressman Ted Lieu. I was particularly moved by the very inspirational talk given by the Congressman. He spoke about what he will be doing (and what we can do) to protect liberal values. Our job is to stay vocal about the causes we believe in; let our elected officials know they have our support; and get involved with organizations that are lobbying for the those causes.

I was particularly pleased to hear that Congressman Lieu plans to co-author legislation for a revenue neutral carbon tax. This is in keeping with the resolutions of our state legislature and the Santa Monica City Council.

Barry Engelman

Santa Monica