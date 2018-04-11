Legislation allowing articulated buses to carry more bikes on bicycle racks passed unanimously out of the Assembly Transportation Committee. The measure, AB 3124, was introduced by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) and will help facilitate multi-modal travel in California.

“AB 3124 allows transit systems to better accommodate riders who use their bicycles to get to and from transit stops,” said Assemblymember Bloom. “Enabling this kind of multi-modal travel is essential to building more sustainable transportation systems and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector.”

Transit buses throughout the state are equipped with front-mounted bicycle racks that allow transit riders to transport their bicycles with them while traveling. Until recently, all types of transit vehicles were allowed to be equipped with bike racks extending 36 inches from the front of the bus, enough space to accommodate a two-position bike rack. In 2014, 40-foot transit buses were authorized to have longer bike racks that could accommodate up to three bicycles; the same authorization was not granted to 45-foot and 60-foot buses despite their greater passenger capacity.

AB 3124 allows 60-foot buses, also known as articulated buses, to be equipped with three-position bike racks that can accommodate up to three bikes. Additionally, to ensure the safe operation of these buses, the measure requires public agencies to establish a route review committee prior to the installation of three-position bike racks; the four-member committee will be responsible for undertaking a field review of proposed routes. Despite the differences in length between a 40-foot and 60-foot bus, both vehicles have a similar turn radius thanks to the articulated bus’s accordion design, making longer racks a safe addition to these buses.

“For many people, bicycles provide a first and last mile connection to transit. Increasing the bike-carrying capacity of transit buses will allow more individuals to access this feature and make transit a more attractive option for Californians,” said Assemblymember Bloom.

Richard Bloom represents California’s 50th Assembly District, which comprises the communities of Agoura Hills, Bel Air, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Hollywood, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Topanga, West Hollywood, and West Los Angeles.

Submitted by Nardos Girma, Office of Assemblyman Richard Bloom